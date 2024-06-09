Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 66.7% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

