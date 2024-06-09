Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.