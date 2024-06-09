Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.22. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 4,299 shares changing hands.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on MND

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.