Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MEM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

