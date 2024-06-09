Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $82,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.