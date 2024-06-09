MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.08 and last traded at $180.08. Approximately 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.30.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

