Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13, reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million.
Mission Produce Stock Down 2.5 %
Mission Produce stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,621 shares of company stock worth $6,177,782. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
