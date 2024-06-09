Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 677,337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,336,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

