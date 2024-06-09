Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 245,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.