Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $212.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

