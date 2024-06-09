Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

