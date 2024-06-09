Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,792 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.