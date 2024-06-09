Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $550.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

