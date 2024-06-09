Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

