Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $978.70 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,035.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

