Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

