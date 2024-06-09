Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

GIS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

