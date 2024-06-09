Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

ARES opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

