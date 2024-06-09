Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

