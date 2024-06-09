Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,890 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Mplx worth $65,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
Mplx Stock Performance
Shares of MPLX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mplx
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.