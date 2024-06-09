Nano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $150.87 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,368.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00675144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00115360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00244324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00081494 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

