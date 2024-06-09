NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 32,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 29,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

