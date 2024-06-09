Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

