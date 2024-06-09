Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 0.9%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Get Nephros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEPH

Nephros Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $123,160. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.