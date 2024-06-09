NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 387,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 492,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NTCT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

