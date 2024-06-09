NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAMS opened at $19.30 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

