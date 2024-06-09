Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at $180,219.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

