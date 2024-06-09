Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 3.4%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). 9,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Nexus Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -588.24%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

