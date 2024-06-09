NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

NFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,710 shares of company stock valued at $666,562. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NFI opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$16.53.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

