NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

NL Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NL Industries has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.60.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

