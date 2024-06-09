Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter.

Nobility Homes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOBH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.26. Nobility Homes has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Nobility Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Nobility Homes’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%.

Nobility Homes Company Profile

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. The company markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. It sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

