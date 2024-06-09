Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.32% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $217,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

