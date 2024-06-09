Northern Trust Corp Sells 109,793 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,507,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,793 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $286,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $137.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

