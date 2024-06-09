Northern Trust Corp Sells 74,842 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Snap-on worth $219,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $268.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.07.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

