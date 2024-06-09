Northern Trust Corp Sells 82,997 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Tractor Supply worth $236,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $270.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

