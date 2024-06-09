Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $232,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.13 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.