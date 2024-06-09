Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $302,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

