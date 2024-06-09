Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $281,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $751.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $696.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.