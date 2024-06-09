NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NWE opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.