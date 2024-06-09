Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $151.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

