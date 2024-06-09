Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.79. Novavax shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 10,806,556 shares traded.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 129,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.