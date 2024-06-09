NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Down 9.5%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 52,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Get NuCana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCNA

NuCana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.31) by $3.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.