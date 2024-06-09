Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.13. 3,541 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

