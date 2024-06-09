Oddity Tech’s (ODD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,643 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

