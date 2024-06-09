Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 5%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 78,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 458,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a market cap of $785.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

