Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

