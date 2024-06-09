Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

