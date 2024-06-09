Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EME opened at $376.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.79 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.