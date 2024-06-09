Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $319.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

