Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 35,606 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

